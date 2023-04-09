20,000 BJP activists take part in Modi's public meet

Nizamabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party corporators and leaders from Nizamabad Urban Constituency headed by BJP State executive committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayan along with 20,000 party activists attended the PM Modi's public meeting held at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking to the media persons, Suryanarayana said that the future of Telangana State is like Rama Rajya. He said that no matter how many conspiracies KCR government creates, the BJP workers are not afraid.

The BJP leader added that that if Narendra Modi comes to Telangana for development, KCR is a fool by not welcoming him. He said that the party condemns KTR's arrogant call for protest. He added that the downfall of KCR and KTR will start from Nizamabad Urban.

BJP district vice president Nagola Lakshminarayana, corporators Shankar Erram Sudhir, Panchareddy Sridhar, mandal president Vinod Reddy Gaddam Raju, Gatla Gangadhar, Shivani Bhaskar, Harish Reddy, Kota Venu Bhupati, Pawan Bhatikari Anand, and other BJP leaders were present during the programme.