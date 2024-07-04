213 prisoners released in Telangana

Hyderabad: A day after the State government granted remission to the prisoners, a total of 213 prisoners were released from different prisons in Telangana on Wednesday.

The prisoners were lodged at the Central Prisons (Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Cherlapally, and Warangal) and different jails in the States. Among the 213 prisoners, 35 were women. They were convicted by the courts of various crimes, and based on their behaviour, jail term period, and gravity of the cases, the State government identified and released the 213 prisoners. Director General (Prisons and Corrections Services) Dr Soumya Mishra along with senior officers interacted with a few prisoners after their release.

As part of the rehabilitation programme, the Telangana prisons department will be providing jobs at ‘My Nation Fuel Stations’ to 70 prisoners, including three women. Another eight women were provided with sewing machines so that they could take up the tailoring vocation and earn a livelihood.