22 Central Medicine Stores to come up in TG in a week: Min Damodar Rajanarsimha

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday directed the officials to complete the work of establishing 22 new Central Medicine Stores (CMS) within a week and also have a task force for every district to monitor and make the medicines available.

The Minister on Friday had a review meeting with senior officials of the Health department on strengthening of Central Medical Stores, pharmacies in government hospitals, and food safety issues. There were reports of shortage of medicines in the government pharmacies in the recent times. The Minister wanted the officials to maintain the complete information from the indent to point of reaching the patients. He said that the task force teams would inspect the hospitals and CMS in all the districts and prepare a report. The supply chain management should be divided into three stages and one person should be appointed as the responsible person for each stage.

The Minister suggested that a workshop should be organised for pharmacists on the use of the currently available E-AUSHADHI portal. He suggested that the necessary medicines should be indented to TGMSIDC in a timely manner from the hospitals with the required quantity. After the medicine is procured, it reaches the CMS. Computers have already been made available in the CMS. He suggested that the CMS ‘in and out stock’ details should be entered accurately online. He wanted the officials to take signatures from those who have given the quantity of medicine. He also instructed officials to provide all the necessary facilities to the medical stores in the hospitals and allocate additional staff to the pharmacy during peak hours. He suggested setting up display boards showing which medicines are available in the pharmacy.