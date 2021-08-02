22 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam lifted by project officials

Nagarjuna sagar: Huge flood reaching to Sagar reservoir from upper stream.

According to the official sources, reservoir is getting 3,72,282 cusecs of water as inflows, whereas, 3.55,727 cusecs water have been releasing from the dam to downstream by lifting 22 gates of the project to 10 feets.p Currently, water level of the reservoir is 305 tmc at 587.20 feet against full tank capacity 312.62 tmc at 590 feet.



Visit of tourists to sagar started from sunday evening and large number of tourists may visit sagar on Monday and there is a threat of spread of corona , if tourists failed to follow covid protocols