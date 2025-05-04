2,200 paddy bags seized at TG-AP border

Damercherla (Nalgonda): Ina significant crackdown on illegal grain transport, authorities at the Vadapalli border check post in Damaracherlamandal of Nalgonda district intercepted lorries carrying rice from Andhra Pradesh into Telangana.

Officials seized around 2,200 bags of paddy and detained seven lorries involved in the unauthorised transport. Investigations revealed that several agents were attempting to illegally sell Andhra rice in Telangana to exploit the government-provided bonus intended for local farmers.

DSP Rajasekhar Raj, speaking at the Rural Police Station, disclosed the case details and emphasised the seriousness of the offense.

He warned farmers not to be misled by agents and cautioned against engaging in such activities.

“There is no permission to sell rice from other states in Telangana,” he said, reaffirming that the state government has established an integrated check post at the border specifically to prevent the entry of paddy from other regions.

The DSP further warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in the illegal transport of grain.