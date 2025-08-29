22,000 Applications, Zero Beneficiaries – BJP Questions Congress on Rajiv Yuva Vikasam

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Aija staged a strong protest on Friday in front of the MPDO office and Aija Municipality, expressing deep anger over the Congress government’s failure to implement its much-publicized “Rajiv Yuva Vikasam” scheme.

Led by BJP Aija Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, several party activists raised slogans against the Congress government, demanding immediate action on the pending youth financial assistance scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagat Reddy said that the Congress government had promised ₹4 lakh financial aid to every eligible youth under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. However, even after months of applications and document submissions by thousands of youth, not a single beneficiary has received assistance.

“From March 15 to August 14, applications were invited from youth across the district. More than 22,000 applications were submitted along with certificates at MPDO offices. But despite the long wait, there has been no communication or progress. This is nothing but betrayal of the youth,” Bhagat Reddy alleged.

He criticized the Congress leadership for making “sweet promises before elections to woo the youth and conveniently forgetting them after coming to power.”

Key Allegations Made by BJP:

Congress claimed each youth would get ₹1 lakh, but no beneficiary has received any support so far.

The scheme was used as a political gimmick to gain votes during elections.

Rising unemployment and lack of job opportunities are worsening youth frustration.

The government’s inefficiency and false assurances are pushing the state backwards.

Bhagat Reddy demanded answers from the Congress government:

Where is the “Rajiv Yuva Vikasam” scheme?

When will the promised financial aid be given?

Will the Congress party apologize to the youth for cheating them?

He warned that BJP will intensify its agitation if the government continues to ignore the concerns of the unemployed youth.

Declaring BJP as the “only party that keeps its promises and ensures real opportunities for the youth,” he urged the people to teach Congress a fitting lesson for its failures.

Several BJP leaders including OBC Morcha District General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Aija Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud and Bellamkonda Nagaraju, Kisan Morcha Aija President Veeresh Goud, Khushi, and Ramakrishna participated in the protest.