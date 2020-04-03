23 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for coronavirus in Warangal

23 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Out of the 23 people, 19 are from Warangal Urban district.

With the sudden spike in the cases, the officials strengthened the lockdown norms and the area is likely to be announced as a red zone. On the other hand, four people from Karimnagar and two from Kamareddy tested positive for the coronavirus. The officials have identified 90 people with suspected coronavirus symptoms in the erstwhile Warangal district.

All of them have been shifted to the isolation ward. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the people who returned from Tablighi Jamaat.

Of the total cases, the majority of them have been reported from Mandi Bazar in Warangal urban. While some of them were shifted to isolation ward in MGM hospital and the remaining were put under home quarantine.