24-hour uninterrupted power supply to agri sector

Hyderabad: D Prabhakar Rao, Transco Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Power Distribution Company limited stated that there will not be no shortage in power supply to the agriculture se4ctor in the State.

Amidst reports of disruptions of power supply in certain limits of agriculture sector by the Northern Power Distribution Company limited, D Prabhakar Rao stated that interruption in power supply was due to technical issues ad clarified that 24-hour power supply will be provided to the agriculture sector from Friday.

He assured that the farmers need not worry on power supply as the government is aiming to provide 24-hour power supply to the agriculture sector. He added that it is only Telangana government, which was supplying 24-hour power to the agriculture sector in the country and meeting the requirements of farmers.