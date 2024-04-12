2BHK beneficiaries protest in front of former CM KCR’s farmhouse

Gajwel: A tension like situation prevailed at the former chief minister’s farmhouse as several double bedroom beneficiaries of Gajwel protested at the farmhouse gate. They expressed anger that around 1,100 names were drawn in the lucky draw and not one of them has been provided with a double bedroom house so far. They expressed anguish that they had requested Harish Rao and other officials but none of them paid heed.

They asked what sin they did to stay in Gajwel. They said that even though they have waited for a long time in front of the farm house gate, there is not a little concern from KCR. They were angry that they did not even get a phone call from inside the farmhouse.