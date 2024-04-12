Live
- Manga comics for social change launched in India, Japan
- ‘War 2’ update: NTR-Hrithik set to mesmerise audience in a high-octane dance number!
- Superstar Mahesh Babu unveils Kartikeya’s next film ‘Baje Vaayu Vegam’
- Salman Khan Announces New Movie "Sikandar" for Next Eid
- IPL 2024: 'He is surely in a different league right now', Zaheer hails Bumrah
- Darivit murder case: Calcutta HC asks top Bengal bureaucrats & cop to appear in court
- WhatsApp testing Meta AI chatbot in India, other markets
- Fahadh Fazil’s Aavesham Takes Theatres by Storm with Positive Buzz, OTT Rights Secured by Amazon Prime Video
- Jana Sena-BJP leaders meet Chandrababu to discuss on combined manifesto and poll campaign
- Mafia Atiq Ahmed's benami property unearthed, four booked
Just In
2BHK beneficiaries protest in front of former CM KCR’s farmhouse
Highlights
Alleges that around 1,100 names were drawn in the lucky draw and not one of them has been provided with a double bedroom house so far
Gajwel: A tension like situation prevailed at the former chief minister’s farmhouse as several double bedroom beneficiaries of Gajwel protested at the farmhouse gate. They expressed anger that around 1,100 names were drawn in the lucky draw and not one of them has been provided with a double bedroom house so far. They expressed anguish that they had requested Harish Rao and other officials but none of them paid heed.
They asked what sin they did to stay in Gajwel. They said that even though they have waited for a long time in front of the farm house gate, there is not a little concern from KCR. They were angry that they did not even get a phone call from inside the farmhouse.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS