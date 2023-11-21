2G, 3G, 4G parties stall progress: Shah

Jangaon/ Korutla: Labeling the BRS, MIM and Congress as the 2G, 3G and 4G parties that represent dynastic politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was jeopardising the spirit of democracy. Amit Shah was here on Monday to take part in an election campaign favouring three BJP candidates - A Dashamanth Reddy (Jangaon), M Rammohan (Palakurthi) and G Vijay Rama Rao (Station Ghanpur).

The senior BJP leader said that 2G means two-generation KCR and KTR, 3G means three-generation, which is of Owaisis and 4G is the Congress, that is Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the outcome of the ensuing elections to the Assembly is the key to the future of Telangana. He criticised the KCR Government for not organising the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17. KCR is scared of Owaisis, but the BJP, if voted to power, will celebrate the liberation day officially. In memory of martyrs of the Telangana Armed Struggle, the BJP will construct a memorial at Bairanpally.

He said that both the BRS sitting MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and the contesting candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy are land grabbers. “KCR who promised to establish a polytechnic college in Jangaon failed to fulfil it,” Amit Shah said.

Terming KCR as number one in corruption, Amit Shah referred to the ORR, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Miyapur land scam, Mission Kakatiya and Bhagiratha.

Upon coming to power, the BJP Government will order a probe into the ‘misdeeds’ of KCR, and he will be sent to jail, he added.



Referring to the reservations, Amit Shah said that the BJP will do justice to the Madigas by taking up SC categorisation for providing vertical reservations for Madigas. The 4 per cent quota given by the KCR Government to Muslims will be revoked to do justice to BCs, SCs and STs, he added.

Talking about national politics, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a world leader by successfully organising the G20 Summit. He also referred to the success of the Modi Government by pointing to the construction of Parliament Bhavan and Chandrayaan.

He said that the BJP will make a backward-class leader chief minister of Telangana. The Turmeric Board sanctioned by the BJP Government is a boon for the farmers as they now stand to get remunerative prices for their produce. He also promised to enhance the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal. Among other promises are: Poor to get four LPG cylinders free of cost, 100 per cent payment of PM Fasal Bima Yojana premium by the state government, Rs 10 lakh healthcare benefits and a free trip to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Addressing the public meeting in Korutla of Jagtial district, Shah asked people to celebrate two more Deepavalis along the side of the one they have already celebrated- One on voting to power the BJP government in Telangana on December 3 and one more time on January 22, when PM Modi perform Prana Pratista of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Further, Shah promised to revive three sugar factories with the Centre’s support and will be given to the farmers to run them. A corn processing factory will also be established to process and extract ethanol for blending with petrol. Also, the Union Minister assured of establishing a 500-bed hospital for Beedi workers in Nizamabad district with 3 lakh beedi workers.