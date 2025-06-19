3 booked for creating fake survey numbers

Karimnagar: The land scammers have once again strike in the district, and this time in the 18th division of the city’s Rekurthi revenue area.

While there is only one 230 survey number in the Rekurthi revenue area, the land mafia recently created new fake survey numbers with the numbers 231, 232, and 233.

On one Sheikh Sajida’s 19-gunta land in survey number 227, the above-mentioned fake survey numbers were created, and fake land documents were prepared. Based on the complaint of Sheikh Abubakar Khalid of Fatehpura in Karimnagar, a case has been registered against Karimnagar MLA’s follower Nandelli Mahipal as main accused, the complainant said in a statement to the media.

Abubakar said that Kothapalli SI Sambamurthy registered a case against the three accused Nandelly Mahipal, Bandipalli Surender, and Bandari Maruti for allegedly plotting and creating false documents by giving false survey numbers of the above property.