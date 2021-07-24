Top
3 crore saplings to be planted on KTR's birthday today

Hyderabad: Arrangements are made for three crore saplings plantation (Mukkoti Vruksharchana) on the occasion of TRS working President KT Rama Rao's birthday on Saturday.

The Green India Challenge head and TRS MP J Santosh Kumar appealed to people to plant saplings whenever there is a respite from rains and according to their convenience and to make 'Mukkoti Vruksharchana' a grand success.

Santosh urged public representatives and TRS cadre, to plant saplings in their area and take the responsibility of protecting the plants thereby becoming partners in the Telangana Haritha Haram programme. "We aim to spread the spirit of the Green India Challenge all over the country and people's support in this regard is very valuable," he added.

