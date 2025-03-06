3 foreign nationals deported for overstaying

Hyderabad: The Panjgutta police apprehended three foreign nationals who were found to be overstaying in India after the expiry of their visas and were suspected to be involved in flesh trade. Police arrested Karmo Martin P, Kabatuku Mary and Cole Johnson. According to police Karmo Martin, a Liberian national, came to India on a student visa in 2019. He completed his studies from Nizam College from 2020 to 2023 and kept on extending his visa with a false claim of having backlogs. He was detained at CCS Basheerbagh as per the orders of FRRO, Hyderabad and deported to his country on February 26.

Kabatuku Mary from Uganda came to India on December 17, 2024 on medical visa to get the treatment at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills. On verification, it was found out that she never visited the said hospital and was staying illegally in India and was suspected to be involved in flesh trade. She was detained at CCS Basheerbagh as per FRRO orders and deported to her country on March 4. Cole Johnson from Liberia came to India in 2022 to study at AV College. But, on verification, it was found that he had not taken any admission at the said college and was staying in India even after expiry of his visa. He was kept at the detention centre at CCS Basheerbagh and deported on March 5.

Panjagutta inspector B Shobhan and his team verified all the relevant documents of the persons; coordinated with the FRRO and other agencies and completed the process of deportation as per law.