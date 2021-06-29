3 held in Auto-Audi collision in Hyderabad

Three persons who were allegedly involved in the road accident that caused the death of a pub employee have been arrested by the Madhapur police. The trio were identified as Raghunandhan Reddy, his son Sujith Reddy and a software employee identified as Ashish.

The mishap occurred on Sunday morning when the speeding Audi car rammed into Uber auto near IKEA. Umesh Kumar, an employee of Prism pub at Gachibowli who was travelling in the auto was dead on the spot. Meanwhile, the auto-driver who suffered serious injuries was shifted to a hospital.

The police arrested the three persons based on the CCTV footage.

According to the police, Sujith Reddy and Ashish attended a party near Ramky Towers and were returning home when the car rammed into the auto. Later, the two abandoned the car and fled the spot. Meanwhile, the police arrested Raghunandan Reddy for misguiding police after he influenced his driver to admit the crime.

All the arrested persons were produced before court.