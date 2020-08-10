3 killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons died on the spot after their bike rammed into the road median here at Pahadi Shareef in the wee hours on Monday. The victims were identified as Shashikanth and Sai Kiran.

The incident occurred when the two youngsters were heading to Shadnagar on a bike. According to the police, the youngsters tried to overtake a lorry and lost control over the vehicle which crashed into the road divider. The two died on the spot.

Passersby alerted the police who registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for post-mortem. A probe is on.

In the second incident, a person was killed after his two-wheeler skidded and the victim fell on the road on Monday morning at Nallakunta. He died on the spot.

The police said that the victim applied sudden brakes and the vehicle skidded as it was raining. The victim is yet to be identified. A case has been registered by the police.