3 of a family die in wall collapse

Nagaram (Suryapet): In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded in Nagaram village in Suryapet district, a family faced a devastating loss when the earthen wall of their house collapsed during heavy rains.

Seelam Ramulu (90), his wife Ramulamma (70), and their son Seelam Srinu (35), who were fast asleep, were buried under the rubble when the middle wall of their home gave way on a fateful Wednesday night. The incident left the entire community in shock and sorrow.

The distressing event came to light only in the morning when electric staff went to collect the bill. On receipt of news, local authorities, including CI Sivashankar and SI Muthaiyya, along with neighbors, extricated the bodies. After tehsildar Brahmaiah conducted necessary formalities, the bodies were shifted to Tungaturthi area hospital for postmortem.

The deceased were survived by Srinu’s wife and children who are now staring at a grim future. A pall of gloom has descended upon the village. Cops registered a case and took up investigation.