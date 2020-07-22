3 Panchatatva parks for Kukatpally Zone

Kukatpally: Keeping in view the health of morning walkers and senior citizens, apart from providing relaxing environs for them, GHMC Kukatpally zone is developing three Panchatatva parks. The officials have identified three colony parks in Kukatpally zone for the purpose - Dew Drops Colony- Alwal, APHB Colony, Quthbullapur, and Dwaraka Nagar Colony, Gajularamaram.



Sridevi Kancherla, Deputy Director, Urban Biodiversity, Kukatpally zone, said, " The Panchatatva park with a walkway (acupressure-concept) is based on the five components of nature – earth, water, fire, air and ether or akasha. The acupressure walk is based on five elements of nature and consist of eight components that include 20 mm stone, 10 mm stone, 6 mm chips, river stone, rough sand, tree bark, black soil and water."

These three parks are simple parks which would have various medicinal plants (that includes insulin, mint, sadhapan, dabanam), flowering plants, butterfly weed plants, palm plants, shrubs, money plant and many more. They are planning to plant around 20-30 varieties of plants. The parks would have several facilities including pathway, sitting benches and drinking water facility. The area of each park would be

The estimated budget is around Rs 10 lakh for each park and work started in the second week of June and would be completed by the end week of July. "We are planning two more Panchatatva parks at Kukatpally and Moosapet area and very soon works would start operations," added the official.







