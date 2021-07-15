3 persons stranded in stream in Jagtial's Korutla

The police said that Vijay and Srinivas took shelter on a small island while Savus sat on a stone to safe their lives



Four hours after the rescue measures, three persons who were stranded in Ekinpurvagu stream in Korutla were rescued. The three were identified as Makkarla Vijay of Ekinpur, Illandula Srinivas of Sangham and Savus of Ayyappagutta. The police said that Vijay and Srinivas took shelter on a small island while Savus sat on a stone to safe their lives.



According to local people, the trio went to the stream between to attend nature's call in the morning and were stranded when the water flow increased suddenly. The trio raised an alarm following which local villagers alerted the police. The police along with other officials deployed professional swimmers and rescued the stranded persons with the help of ropes. The rescue staff struggled for four hours to rescue the three persons.



The officials said that the water levels in the stream increased suddenly when a bund of a tank located in the upper reaches of Ekinpurvagu breached.

