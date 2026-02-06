3 turncoat MLAs make way into TPCC coordinators’ list

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) released a list of coordinators on Thursday that includes the names of three MLAs, who were elected on the BRS ticket.

According to the TPCC list, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi has been appointed coordinator for Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao for Yellandu Municipality and Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud for Shadnagar Municipality.

The inclusion of their names has drawn attention as the Speaker had earlier given a clean chit to all three MLAs in connection with disqualification petitions, ruling that there was no conclusive evidence to prove that they had formally defected from the BRS. However, it is not known whether the TPCC took the permission of the three MLAs or not before the inclusion of their names.

It may be recalled that the BRS had filed complaints with the Speaker’s office seeking the disqualification of 10 MLAs for allegedly defecting to another party after being elected on the car symbol.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad so far cleared eight MLAs of the disqualification charges, excluding Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender, stating that the remaining MLAs continued to be members of the BRS.