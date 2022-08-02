30 students of Keshavareddy School fall ill, food poison suspected

Parigi: A total of 30 students fell ill in Keshavareddy School at Puduru Mandal. The parents suspected that the cause would be food poisoning. According to the sources, all the students who fell ill were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Vikarabad for treatment.

The parents, who were worried as their students got sick, blamed the school management for their negligence. The parents also have expressed their anger and said that we paid lakhs of rupees and the school management is negligent.

The education officer Renuka Devi visited the students and enquired about the situation.