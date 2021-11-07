3,815 active Covid cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 164 new Covid infections and one death were reported in Telangana on Saturday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation alone reported 51 cases, followed by Karimnagar 9, Khammam 10, Medchal Malkargiri 14, Rangareddy 12 cases, of the reported 164 cases.

With which the total active cases toll in the State is at 3,815. With the new cases, the cumulative cases in the State reached 6,72,367 and the fatality toll stood at 3,964.

As well as 186 patients were recovered from the virus on Saturday, with which the cumulative recovery number reached 6,64,588 in the State.

The authorities conducted 36,999 Covid tests, of which results of 1,598 samples were awaited. So far, the recovery rate touches 98.84 per cent and the fatality rate is at 0.58 per cent in Telangana.