3rd Business Women Expo in city from March 10 to 12

Hyderabad: The Third Business Women Expo, a one-stop platform for women entrepreneurs, will be held here from March 10 to 12. Over 200 entrepreneurs from 15 States will display innovative, special and out-of-the-ordinary products. The expo is supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises,T-Hub, We-Hub, WEDO, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Indian Chamber of Commerce and other industry bodies.

Food and beverages, home furnishing, gifting, organic/plastic products, bakery ingredients, travel and transport, housekeeping and stationery, herbal items are to be displayed. Amazon will run a vendor registration programme.

An additional component in the expo will be We Hub's We Corner. Through We Corner the entrepreneurs can display their products in large retail chains and airports, Metro stations. M V Sudhakar, assistant director, MSME-Development Institute told the media that the expo will help MSMEs in credit facility, technology upgradation, infrastructure development, increase in capacity, marketing.

The department is helping women MSMEs with new-age skills like trademark, patent registration, GST, nil returns filing, cyber security and subjects they are confronted with. Several entrepreneurs told The Hans India that they were keen to exhibit their products in the expo. SrujanaPenugonda, founder, 'Sru Makes', an organic and handcrafted soap designing store, stated: this a great opportunity to exhibit her products.

She said modern lifestyle exposes us to a large number of toxic chemicals. She wanted to provide an eco-friendly alternative to chemical-based soaps. Lakshmi Harith Bhavani who runs 'ancient foods' here, said she manufactures and supplies nutria cereal-based instant breakfast mixes, traditional snacks, cookies, pickles.