4 held for cheating people in Bhongir

Four people were arrested by the Bhongir police for cheating people by collecting money in the name of investment in real estate business.



The arrested were identified as Sheik Mohammad Shakir (59), Sheik Mohammad Osman (35), Mohammed Abdul Rehaman (43) and Mohammed Abdul Rakeer (40) of Bhongir town.



Disclosing the details to media, the Bhongir DCP Narayana Reddy said that investigation began after a complaint from Ambothula Ramalakshmi and the gang was busted]. The modus operandi was they would lure the gullible people by offering double amount to their investment in the real estate business within three months.



The gang members did not invest the money, which was collected from five persons, in any real estate business and use it their personal purposes, he said, adding that cash and gold total worth Rs 5 crore was seized from the arrested persons.



Cases were filed against the arrested persons, the police said.

