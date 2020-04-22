4-year-old boy attacked by pigs in Hyderabad, dies

A 4-year-old boy was attacked by stray pigs here at Singareni colony in Saidabad on Tuesday evening. Passersby who noticed the partially eaten body alerted the police.

Getting into details, the boy identified as Harsha was residing along with his parents at huts in Singareni colony. His parents are daily wage labourers and are currently without work due to the lockdown. It is learned that Harsha went out of the hut in the evening and went to an isolated area near the house.

A group of pigs at the isolated area attacked the boy and partially ate his body, said the police.

After the passersby alerted the police, they rushed to the spot and also the boy's parents. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. Locals in the area complained that the local authorities are removing the pigs from the area in spite of many complaints.