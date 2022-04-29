Mulugu: In massive fire accident, around 40 huts gutted in fire. The incident took place in tribal hamlet, Mulugu on intervening nights of Thursday and Friday. It is believed that due to fire mishap around 40 huts was gutted in fire.

The police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Police said that no casualties reported in the mishap. It is believed that fire might have spread due to heavy winds which turned the huts into ashes. The police registered a case of fire mishap and are investigating on exact reason for cause of fire mishap. Tribals express worry after the heavy property damage.