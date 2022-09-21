4,000 special buses to ply on eve of Dussehra Festival from Sept 24 to Oct 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)will be operating over 4,000 special buses to various places in the State and in the neighbouring States during the Dussehra Festival starting from September 24 to October 4.

TSRTC Ranga Reddy regional manager A Sridhar informed that the corporation will be operating 4,198 buses during the Dussehra festival. The buses would be operated on September 24 and 25 and again from September 30 to October 4. Buses would be available at stations like MBGS, CBS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, KPHB, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Telephone Bhavan, ECIL, Uppal Cross Roads, LB Nagar and colonies adjoining the GHMC.

The Corporation has planned to run 737 buses on September 24 and 25 and 3,461 buses from September 30 to October 5. 506 buses will ply on September 30, 549 on October 1, about 684 on October 2, about 766 on October 3, and 838 on October 4 and 119 on October 5 as per the rush of passengers. Along with these, 517 additional buses would be operated with advanced reservations (www.tsrtconline.in) facility. Ppassengers have been asked to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute rush.

To avoid overcrowding at the MGBS, the authorities have diverted buses to various points in the city. The buses going towards Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak would departing from Jubilee Bus Station. Similarly, buses towards Yadagirigutta, Janagaon, Parakala, Narsampet, Mahabubabad, Thorrur and Warangal would be starting from Uppal Cross Roads, buses towards Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Kodada and Suryapet would depart from Dilsukhnagar and buses towards Kurnool, Tirupati, Macherla, Ongole, Nellore, Anantapur, Gutti, Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram and Madanapally will be starting from the central bus station.