43,000-acre crops submerged in Kamareddy district

Kamareddy: Incessant rains for the past one week causing untold troubles to people, especially farmers in Kamareddy district. cotton, soybean, paddy, red gram, green gram, maize and other crops in about 43,000 acres were submerged in rainwater.

Roads, electric lines were damaged. District Collector Dr A Sharath set up a control room in the Collectorate and asked the people to call 73829 28649 and 73829 29350 in case of emergency.



He said the help centre will work 24-hours a day.

TSDPS AEO B Venumadhav said highest rainfall of 13.5 cm was recorded in Jukkal and lowest of 9.53 cm in Somoor in Manood mandal on Thursday morning.

The water level of Nizam Sagar project was 1388.32 ft /1405.00 ft on Thursday. There was only 3.411 TMC water in the project against its total capacity of 17.802 TMC.

Koulasnala project water level is 457.75 m /458.00 m on Thursday. Water storage capacity is 1.176 TMC / 1.237 TMC. Inflow was 2656 cusecs and outflow from 5 and 6 gates was 2656 cusecs.

Khaki river was flowing over the flood bridge and traffic between Pitlam-Sangareddy district and Narayanakhed in Kamareddy district was disrupted due to floods. Road was cut off at Jukkal mandal Khandeballur bus stand due to heavy rains.

A banyan tree fell across the road on Wednesday night at Boggulagudise in Nijam Sgar mandal. Traffic between Nizam Sagar - Yellareddy and Banswada - Yellareddy was suspended till Thursday morning.

Thousands of acres of crop fields in Kamareddy district were submerged in rainwater. Revenue, agriculture and horticulture officials are touring the field across the district as part of crop damage assessment activities.

Crops were severely damaged in Ilegaon, Embura, Doti, Sirpur, Kurla and Madan Hipparga villages in the mandal. Paddy fields in 5,569 acres, soya in 8,487 acres, red gram in 1,650 acres and cotton in 3,500 acres were destroyed in Madnur mandal.

Ponds and lakes in Jukkal, Bichkunda, Pedda Kodapagal, Pitlam, Nizam Sagar mandals were filled.