  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

45 govt school students suffer food poisoning

Around 45 sick students of Gollapally Govt Primary School undergoing treatment at the government hospital at Yellareddypet mandal in Sircilla district on Friday
x

Around 45 sick students of Gollapally Govt Primary School undergoing treatment at the government hospital at Yellareddypet mandal in Sircilla district on Friday

Highlights

Around 45 students suffered from vomiting and diarrhea after having lunch at Racharla Gollapally Government Primary School of Yellareddypet mandal in the district on Friday.

Sircilla: Around 45 students suffered from vomiting and diarrhea after having lunch at Racharla Gollapally Government Primary School of Yellareddypet mandal in the district on Friday.

About 70 students ate lunch, out of which about 45 fell sick. The school teachers informed the medical personnel, tahsildar Jayant Kumar and sarpanch Sarojini Devi Reddy who reached the spot and shifted the students to Sirisilla Government Hospital in 108 and 104 ambulances.

A large number of parents of the students reached the school. Tahsildar interacted with them and boosted their morale. Later speaking to the media he said the condition of the students was stable.

He said that the cooks in government schools were directed to maintain cleanliness in the kitchen and the surrounding areas should be kept clean. The mid-day meal workers would be removed if such incidents were repeated, he warned.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X