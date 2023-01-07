45 govt school students suffer food poisoning

Sircilla: Around 45 students suffered from vomiting and diarrhea after having lunch at Racharla Gollapally Government Primary School of Yellareddypet mandal in the district on Friday.

About 70 students ate lunch, out of which about 45 fell sick. The school teachers informed the medical personnel, tahsildar Jayant Kumar and sarpanch Sarojini Devi Reddy who reached the spot and shifted the students to Sirisilla Government Hospital in 108 and 104 ambulances.

A large number of parents of the students reached the school. Tahsildar interacted with them and boosted their morale. Later speaking to the media he said the condition of the students was stable.

He said that the cooks in government schools were directed to maintain cleanliness in the kitchen and the surrounding areas should be kept clean. The mid-day meal workers would be removed if such incidents were repeated, he warned.