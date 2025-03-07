  • Menu
48 students secure positions in campus drive

A campus recruitment drive was conducted at Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College (JPNCE), where Hyderabad-based Savantis Solutions selected 48 students for Trainee Analyst positions.

Mahabubnagar: A campus recruitment drive was conducted at Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College (JPNCE), where Hyderabad-based Savantis Solutions selected 48 students for Trainee Analyst positions.

A total of 150 students participated in the recruitment process, which included Group Discussions, Just A Minute (JAM) sessions, and interviews. College chairman K S Ravikumar congratulated the selected students for their achievement.

