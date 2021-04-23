494 test Covid positive in 4 days in Nalgonda

Nagarjuna Sagar: Number of Covid positive cases increased rapidly after Sagar byelection, held on April 17.

According to health department sources, the number of positive cases recorded high in Peddavoora, Sagar, Nidamanoor and Anumula regions in the constituency.

As per official record, between April 18 (the next day of byelection) and Thursday (April 22), corona tests were conducted to 297 in Peddavoora and 110 were tested positive. In Nagarjuna Sagar, tests were conducted to 803 suspects and 173 were tested positive. In Gurrampodu mandal, 66 persons were tested positive out of the 182 persons. In Halia municipality of Anumula mandal, tests were conducted for 288 suspects and 104 were tested positive.

Within four days, tests were conducted to 1,342 people and 494 were tested corona positive in the constituency, which clarifies the severity of the second wave of corona pandemic in Nalgonda district.