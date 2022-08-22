4th edition of T-20 cricket championship for deaf held

Hyderabad: The 'Deaf EnAbled' Foundation in association with the Telangana Sports Council of the Deaf with the support of Hyderabad Cricket Association hosted the 4th edition of the T-20 cricket championship for the deaf on Sunday.

About 11 teams from various districts of the State participated in the event and showcased their mettle. Legendary cricketer and ace batsman Mohammed Azharuddin graced the event and blessed the young deaf cricketers. He assured to provide support to deaf cricket.

Speaking about inclusivity in field sports, DEF president and TSCD vice chairman T K M Sandeep said, "Deaf youngsters have a great potential to win laurels for our country provided they are given the right infrastructure and training.

It is our sincere request to the cricket organisation in the State to establish a wing that can help these rising cricket stars. As a part of the initiative, the following players have been selected to play at the South zonal level tournament which is to be held in Coimbatore. Ranga Reddy team won the finals over Sanga Reddy.