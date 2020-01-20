5 cr sanctioned, more funds to follow: MLA Ravi Shankar

Choppadandi: IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had already sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the development of Choppadandi municipality, stated MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar during election campaigning in his constituency on Monday.

He also promised to take up more development works if the people vote for TRS candidates in the municipal elections. Reminding the people about the development works taken up by the government, Ravi Shankar assured of constructing mini stadium, open gym, CC roads and sewer drains, well equipped hospital with extra beds and will also organise job melas for the unemployment youth.

