5 stranded youngsters in Dubai return to homes after KTR’s intervention

Rajanna-Sircilla: Five youngsters from Telangana, who were stranded at the Dubai Airport 20 days ago after the authorities refused them to board a flight to India, finally reached their homes on Thursday night after IT Minister KT Rama Rao took the initiative.



While four of the youngsters were from Rajanna-Sircilla, one was from the adjacent Nizamabad district. As they reached home, they thanked the Minister for taking the initiative to help them return home to their families.

It was on October 9 that the youngsters sent a video message to their family members and friends explaining their ordeal in Dubai.

They also requested the Minister to help them return home. Local public representatives then shared the video on Twitter, tagging the Minister, who responded immediately and spoke to Indian embassy officials.

The five were brought back home with the Minister bearing all expenses, they said.



Gugulot Aravind from Veernapalli mandal headquarters, Peddolla Swamy from Narayanpur of Yellareddypet mandal, Anil from Chandurthi mandal, B Ramulu from Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district and Narender from Narsingpalli, Mopal mandal of Nizamabad district had migrated to Dubai in the search of jobs some time ago. They were offered jobs in a Dubai-based company after attending interviews via some 'Gulf agents' in Sircilla, Vemulawada and Nizamabad.

However, they were not provided the promised jobs nor the salary promised at the time of the interviews. When they questioned this, the company management got a police case registered against them saying they were creating nuisance after consuming liquor.

As the youth continued their protest even after the police case, the company authorities promised to allow them to return to India if they arranged flight tickets on their own, which they did with the help of relatives and friends. The company then dropped them at the airport with their passports on October 8. However, airport authorities refused to allow them board the flight as a police case was registered against them.