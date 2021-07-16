5-yr-old boy dies of snake bite

Mahbubnagar: A five-year-old boy died due to snake bite at Veepanagandla mandal headquarters of Wanaparthy district on Thursday.

According to the family members, a snake entered the house and bit the boy, Chintu, who was sleeping, in the early morning hours. Parents noticed that the boy was bit by a poisonous snake when he cried out of pain. Later, they searched, found out the snake lying in a corner of the house and killed it. They shifted the boy to Wanaparthy for treatment, but doctors pronounced him dead when they reached the hospital.