50 BJP, Cong leaders join BRS

Mahabubnagar: Devarkadra constituency Assembly contestant Ala Venkateshwar Reddy from BRS party welcomed as many as 50 local leaders from BJP and Congress parties into the BRS fold on Monday.

Prominent leaders who joined the BRS ranks include Bangaru Praveen Kumar of BJP party, Chandrakanth, Pentanna, ward members and woman leaders included Bratamma, Kajamma, Rajamma, Chettamma were among the 50 local leaders who chainged their alliances.

Speaking on the occasion, Ala urged the cadres and new members to work hard and put 100 percent efforts for the next 10 to 15 days to see that the BRS party wins with a thumping majority.