Japan to Tiger 3, Pippa to Ghoomer: Latest Movies and OTT Releases for This Weekend
Men's ODI WC: Adam Gilchrist backs Josh Inglis to return back to form for Australia
AI to drive medical devices industry to $1.2 bn in 2027: Report
Men's ODI WC: I just can't work out this Australian side, says Ian Healy
Fossil fuel addiction still gripping many nations: Report
Afghans suffer mistreatment following expulsion from Pakistan
WhatsApp may show ads in its Status and Channels sections
Happy Diwali 2023: Sustainable Fashion Tips For The Festive Week
Diwali Glam Guide 2023: Makeup Must-Haves for a Dazzling Festive Look!
Daily Forex Rates (08-11-2023)
50 BJP, Cong leaders join BRS
Highlights
Devarkadra constituency Assembly contestant Ala Venkateshwar Reddy from BRS party welcomed as many as 50 local leaders from BJP and Congress parties into the BRS fold on Monday.
Prominent leaders who joined the BRS ranks include Bangaru Praveen Kumar of BJP party, Chandrakanth, Pentanna, ward members and woman leaders included Bratamma, Kajamma, Rajamma, Chettamma were among the 50 local leaders who chainged their alliances.
Prominent leaders who joined the BRS ranks include Bangaru Praveen Kumar of BJP party, Chandrakanth, Pentanna, ward members and woman leaders included Bratamma, Kajamma, Rajamma, Chettamma were among the 50 local leaders who chainged their alliances.
Speaking on the occasion, Ala urged the cadres and new members to work hard and put 100 percent efforts for the next 10 to 15 days to see that the BRS party wins with a thumping majority.
