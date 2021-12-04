50 Gurukul students fall ill after mid-day meal

Karimnagar: About 50 students fell ill with food poisoning during lunch at Social Welfare Girls' Gurukul School at Choppadandi mandal headquarters in the district on Friday.



At first, students were shifted to Choppadandi Government Hospital and as beds were not available at the hospital, doctors referred them to Karimnagar Government District Hospital. The students suffered vomiting and abdominal pain. Hospital staff conducted medical examinations for them.

Students had cabbage and boiled egg in lunch. DMHO Dr Juveria and RCO Alivelu visited the hospital and enquired about students' condition.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Choppadandi MLA Ravi Shanker immediately responded to the incident and directed the health officials to provide proper treatment to the students.

Meanwhile, the parents of the students staged a protest at the hospital accusing the Gurukul authorities of failing to inform the parents about the incident.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar visited the hospital and enquired the students about their health at Government Hospital in Karimnagar on Friday.