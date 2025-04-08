50 mini ponds to be developed across Singareni areas

Kothagudem/ Hyderabad: As part of its eco-friendly initiative, Singareni is all set to undertake development of groundwater in the area with the slogan; a programme under the title ‘Singareni Neetibindhuvu - Jala Sindhuvu’ was announced by the CMD N Balaram on Monday. It has been decided to establish 50 mini ponds within a 2 km radius of the mining area and outside the area, and to undertake siltation work in the existing ponds. In this regard, Balaram held a special review with the Area GMs and officials.

“The measures to be taken by Singareni will significantly increase the groundwater in the Singareni area and will also be useful for drinking water and irrigation needs,” said the CMD on the occasion.

It was decided to increase the water content in empty sumps formed due to coal mining in open cast mines, thereby increasing the water table in the nearby areas. It is expected that the low-lying empty spaces formed between the overburden dumps of the open cast mines will now be developed into small water tanks, which will be filled with rainwater or water discharged from the open cast.

It has also been decided to get the consent of the gram panchayats and organisations for this and to ensure the participation of the locals in these works.