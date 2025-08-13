50 years ago, there was no road to reach Annapurna Studios to lay its foundation stone

HYDERABAD: There was a time when Jubilee Hills, now one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after addresses, was little more than a vast stretch of barren land. No bustling roads, no busy traffic, no bungalows. This was a place where rocky terrain, shrubs, and snakes were all that lay as far as one could see.

On August 13, 1975, under the vision of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu, a foundation stone was laid in this barren space. With a strong belief that Telugu cinema should have its base in its own land, ANR Garu took the first step toward building a home for Telugu cinema in Hyderabad. And that was the catalyst that led to the creation of Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar & Krishna Nagar, and shaped the future of Hyderabad’s film ecosystem.

The studio was officially inaugurated on January 14, 1976, by the then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. Since then the studio kept growing steadily, and today it has multiple shooting floors, outdoor sets, and world-class post-production facilities. To support young talent, the studio established Annapurna College of Film and Media, that teaches everything from acting to directing, cinematography, editing, and sound design.

Today, as Annapurna Studios completes 50 years of its foundation day, it continues to run at full capacity. What was once a barren piece of land is now one of the most respected creative spaces in Indian cinema.





