520 L seized liquor destroyed

Wanaparthy: Officials of the central prohibition department destroyed the liquor seized in Wanaparthy during the last assembly elections. It was being illegally transported for distribution among the voters.

Officials said that 34 cases were registered during the assembly elections.

They said that the officials seized the liquor caught illegally transporting to lure the voters in the MLA elections.

Following the orders of the higher-ups, the seized liquor worth around Rs5 lakh was dumped on Tuesday.