5.28L students to write SSC exams across TG from today

KEY TAKES

5,28,239 students registered, including 5,17,727 regular candidates and 10,512 once-failed candidates

2,676 examination centres set up across 11,674 schools, with 1,408 children with Special Needs (CwSN) candidates appearing

Strict guidelines issued: no uniforms, no electronic devices, and mandatory hall tickets with QR codes for center location

Enhanced facilities and security: police deployment, flying squads, ANMs with ORS, and increased RTC bus services



The Telangana Directorate of School Education, has announced comprehensive arrangements for the SSC Public Examinations March 2026, scheduled from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The exams will be conducted daily from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, with shorter durations for certain science papers.

A total of 5,28,239 students will appear for the examinations, including 2,67,954 boys and 2,60,285 girls. Of these, 5,17,727 are regular candidates while 10,512 are once-failed candidates. The management-wise distribution shows 2,07,573 students from government schools, 60,139 from welfare schools, and 2,50,015 from private schools. Additionally, 1,408 Children with Special Needs (CwSN) will appear for the exams. Examinations will be conducted in 2,676 centres across 11,674 schools. To ensure smooth conduct, facilities such as drinking water, proper lighting, fans, toilets, and furniture have been arranged. Each centre will also have an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) equipped with ORS and essential medicines to safeguard student health.

For the first time, QR codes printed on hall tickets will help students locate their examination centers. Hall tickets are available on the official website and can also be downloaded via WhatsApp by messaging the MeeSeva number. Students are advised to visit their centers a day in advance and reach by 8.30 AM on exam days. Entry will be permitted only until 9.35 AM, including a five-minute grace period.

Strict guidelines have been issued to maintain fairness. Students are not allowed to wear school uniforms to prevent identification, and electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited. Safe deposit arrangements for personal belongings will be made at the entrance gates. Candidates must not mark their names or hall ticket numbers on answer booklets beyond prescribed areas, and malpractice such as tearing pages will invite strict action.

To curb irregularities, 144 flying squad teams and sitting squads have been deployed, with adequate police bundobust at all centers. Section 144 will be enforced around exam centers, and nearby Xerox shops will remain closed during exam timings.

The department has also coordinated with TGSRTC to increase bus trips to prevent delays. Round-the-clock control rooms have been established at the Directorate and district offices to address grievances immediately.

The TGDSE said with enhanced facilities, strict monitoring, and digital initiatives, all arrangements are set to conduct the SSC March 2026 examinations smoothly, ensuring fairness, safety, and convenience for over five lakh students across the state.