52nd Annual Convention of Inspiring Indians on caste abolition to be held in Hyderabad

52nd Annual Convention of Inspiring Indians to be held from 11am to 5pm at Indira Park Hyderabad.

According to the program,

President: Y.D. Waheed, Caste Abolition Society

Chief Guest: Justice Dr. Gurijala Radharani, High Court of Telangana State

Distinguished Guests:

- K. Sudarshan, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Vikarabad District

- Y. Jaya Prasad, District Judge, Rangareddy District

Honorable Guests:

- Dr. Addanki Dayakar Garu, PCC Spoke Version Dr

- S.V. Satyanarayana, member of the General Council of Kendra Sahitya Akademi and former Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University

Speakers:

- B. Sambasivarao, National President, Manav Vikasa Vedika

- Vimalakka Arunodaya, Cultural Samakhya

- Skylab Babu, KVPS State General Secretary

- T.V. Rao Garu, JVV National Advisors

- T. Ramesh, founding president, Vignanadarsini Gutta Jyotsna, honorary president, Caste Eradication Association

- V. Lakshmi Nageshwar, Counselors, Abolitionist Society

Program Highlights:

- Discovery of Abolitionist Society Diary-2024

- Tribute to inter-caste and inter-faith newlyweds "Ki. She V. Nageshwar Welfare Fund for Interracial Marrieds"

- Prize Giving Arunodaya Team, Cultural Program with Sheikh Baba, Chandrika, Raouf

- Magic Show on Superstitions by B.B. Shah

Contact information:

- BB Shah, Executive Secretary: 7075017443

- D.L. Krishnachand, Chief Secretary: 6303527624

Compliments to MVV, JVV, KVPS, KVSS, Vijnandarshini, and Manatha Society

Theme: Casteless Society

Organizer: Abolitionist Society

Country: India

