Live
- Haryana CM inaugurates 60 Amrit Sarovars
- CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, A Symbol Of Tradition And Progress
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Concerns Over Credit Claims In Bharat Ratna Conferment To Karpoori Thakur
- Bajaj Auto Q3 PAT rises to Rs 2,041.88 crore
- Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam Chief Minister Of Corruption Amidst FIR Controversy
- Amit Shah likely to pay two-day visit to Bengal by month-end
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah present at launch of 5 projects announced by filmmaker R Chandru
- Shruti Haasan gets starred in Indo-UK co-production ‘Chennai Story’
- Market volumes to be tepid in truncated week
- Ranbir, Alia, Vicky Kaushal signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next; film titled ‘Love & War’
Just In
52nd Annual Convention of Inspiring Indians on caste abolition to be held in Hyderabad
52nd Annual Convention of Inspiring Indians to be held from 11am to 5pm at Indira Park Hyderabad.
52nd Annual Convention of Inspiring Indians to be held from 11am to 5pm at Indira Park Hyderabad.
According to the program,
President: Y.D. Waheed, Caste Abolition Society
Chief Guest: Justice Dr. Gurijala Radharani, High Court of Telangana State
Distinguished Guests:
- K. Sudarshan, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Vikarabad District
- Y. Jaya Prasad, District Judge, Rangareddy District
Honorable Guests:
- Dr. Addanki Dayakar Garu, PCC Spoke Version Dr
- S.V. Satyanarayana, member of the General Council of Kendra Sahitya Akademi and former Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University
Speakers:
- B. Sambasivarao, National President, Manav Vikasa Vedika
- Vimalakka Arunodaya, Cultural Samakhya
- Skylab Babu, KVPS State General Secretary
- T.V. Rao Garu, JVV National Advisors
- T. Ramesh, founding president, Vignanadarsini Gutta Jyotsna, honorary president, Caste Eradication Association
- V. Lakshmi Nageshwar, Counselors, Abolitionist Society
Program Highlights:
- Discovery of Abolitionist Society Diary-2024
- Tribute to inter-caste and inter-faith newlyweds "Ki. She V. Nageshwar Welfare Fund for Interracial Marrieds"
- Prize Giving Arunodaya Team, Cultural Program with Sheikh Baba, Chandrika, Raouf
- Magic Show on Superstitions by B.B. Shah
Contact information:
- BB Shah, Executive Secretary: 7075017443
- D.L. Krishnachand, Chief Secretary: 6303527624
Compliments to MVV, JVV, KVPS, KVSS, Vijnandarshini, and Manatha Society
Theme: Casteless Society
Organizer: Abolitionist Society
Country: India