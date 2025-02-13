53 BC Gurukul students qualify in JEE Mains

Hyderabad: 53 BC Gurukul students qualified the JEE Mains entrance examination conducted in the year 2024-25 for admission to IITs.

According to officials, around 27 boys and 26 girls qualified in the entrance exam and among them few toppers are M Navdeep who scored 97.43 percentile, M Jahnavi who scored 92.08 percentile, Swati, Srikanth, Akash who scored 91 percentile, and Sai Prasanna who scored 90.46 percentile, and a total of 53 students qualified. Students who have shown good performance in BC Gurukul schools are being selected and given special coaching for competitive exams at the College for Excellence (COE), said a senior officer.