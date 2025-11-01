  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

53 Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning at Dharmavaram BC Hostel; District Officials Ensure Immediate Relief

53 Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning at Dharmavaram BC Hostel; District Officials Ensure Immediate Relief
x
Highlights

Gadwal: A food poisoning incident occurred at the BC Hostel in Dharmavaram late on Friday night, leaving 53 students unwell. District authorities...

Gadwal: A food poisoning incident occurred at the BC Hostel in Dharmavaram late on Friday night, leaving 53 students unwell. District authorities acted swiftly, rushing the affected students to the local government hospital for immediate medical attention.

District Collector B. Y. M. Santhosh stated that the situation is under control and there is no cause for alarm, as all the students are now in stable condition. Medical teams are continuously monitoring their health, ensuring proper care and treatment.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, RDO Alivelu, and doctors Dr. Naveen Chandra and Dr. Ashok have been personally supervising the situation. Health officials confirmed that the students will be discharged and sent back to the hostel once they fully recover.

Collector Santhosh also mentioned that the district administration is closely observing the situation and necessary measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick