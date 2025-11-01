53 Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning at Dharmavaram BC Hostel; District Officials Ensure Immediate Relief

Gadwal: A food poisoning incident occurred at the BC Hostel in Dharmavaram late on Friday night, leaving 53 students unwell. District authorities acted swiftly, rushing the affected students to the local government hospital for immediate medical attention.

District Collector B. Y. M. Santhosh stated that the situation is under control and there is no cause for alarm, as all the students are now in stable condition. Medical teams are continuously monitoring their health, ensuring proper care and treatment.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, RDO Alivelu, and doctors Dr. Naveen Chandra and Dr. Ashok have been personally supervising the situation. Health officials confirmed that the students will be discharged and sent back to the hostel once they fully recover.

Collector Santhosh also mentioned that the district administration is closely observing the situation and necessary measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.