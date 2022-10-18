5T Mantra making Odisha choice of investors

Hyderabad: The investors' meet organised by the Government of Odisha in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday clocked participation by 450 delegates.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik showcased the advantages of Odisha as one of the fastest growing economies in India and how it had grown above the national average in the last one-and-a-half decade. He said Odisha has natural resources, skilled and productive human resources and the state was strategically located with good logistic support and progressive industrial policy.

"We work on the mantra of 5T which is Time, Team Work, Technology, Transparency and Transformation," said Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Odisha becoming a destination of choice for investors across the country.

CM Naveen Patnaik said Odisha was ranked among the top states in India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the achievers status in the recently released ease of doing business ratings by the Government of India. It has thus succeeded in attracting most of the top IT Companies to set up their Centres in Bhubaneshwar.



The five-day Make in Odisha Conclave '22 to be held at Bhubaneswar soon with Business Leadership Talks will have sectoral sessions, Start-up Session, and Women Entrepreneurship Sessions and would provide a platform for the entrepreneurs to sign MoUs.

He said O-Hub and Odisha Innovation Fund would provide a world-class incubation and co-working facility to state-based Startups. The Odisha Youth Innovation Fund will support grassroots innovations, which are essentially technological solutions and the development of successful business models by youths in different sectors. Exhorting the industrialists to explore Odisha, Patnaik said, "As we enter into a new era of industrialization propelled by advancements in technology and a philosophy of sustainability, we require a collaborative effort between the government, industry and people to ensure consistent growth."

He mentioned that the markets in Eastern and North-Eastern India were on a faster growth trajectory than other parts of the country and Odisha provides industries with the best facilities to set up units to cater to these markets.

"Odisha provides uninterrupted power. The power requirement of the state is 4,500 MWs and the power production is 8,135 MWs. We are surplus in grains, we are surplus in rice, millets... we have a very standard education system," said Pratap Keshari Deb.