6 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar opened

As many as six crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar have been opened by the officials on Friday due to the heavy inflows. At present, the project inflow is 63,080 cusecs and the outflow is 90,563 cusecs.

At present, the current water level of the project is 589.90 feet against the total water level 590 feet. And the water storage of the project is 311.74 tmc against the total water storage 312.450 tmc.