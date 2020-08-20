6 deers trapped in flood water in Nizamabad, rescued

As many as six deers which were trapped in the backwaters of SRSP project in Nizamabad have been rescued by the forest officials on Thursday. The deers which were found in the grasslands along SRSP backwaters of Nandipeta mandal have been stranded in separate areas.

With the rainfall battering Nizamabad incessantly, SRSP reservoir has received heavy inflows. Subsequently, the area where the deers are found submerged in the flood water. Locals who noticed the deers alerted the forest officials took a great risk and rescued them with the help of local fishermen.

It is learned that the forest officials ventured into waters to save the deers. They sought the help of fishermen who paddled into the waters and drove the deers safely out of water.

Forest Deputy Range officer, K Sudhakar said that they have anticipated the problem of deers getting trapped in the water due to the heavy inflows. Thanks to the fishermen who noticed them and alerted the officials.