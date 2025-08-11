654 cases found suitable for mediation in district: DLSA

Wanaparthy: The National Legal Services Authority has prepared special mediation guidelines to resolve pending cases in all courts.

It has directed all State Legal Services Authorities to conduct a special mediation drive for 90 days, from July 1 to September 31 this year. The Telangana State Legal Services Authority and the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee and High Court have instructed all district legal services authorities and mandal legal services committees in the State to conduct the special mediation drive. In line with the instructions, the district Legal Services Authority has classified the pending cases in Wanaparthy courts by category and identified 654 cases suitable for mediation, announced M R Sunitha, principal district judge and DLSA chairperson. Rajani, senior civil judge and DLSA secretary, K Kiran Kumar, president, Bar Association and members were present. She explained that mediation is a method where both parties amicably resolve their disputes in a faster, cost-effective way, ensuring a win-win outcome without lengthy court battles. Only the parties themselves participate in the discussions, not their representatives; a resolution is reached only with the consent of both sides.

As part of this 90-day plan, notices will be sent to both parties in the identified cases, asking them to appear before mediators. The public is encouraged to make use of the drive. If both parties agree to an acceptable settlement through mediation, the agreement will be documented in writing and sent to the concerned court for passing a judgment accordingly. This will help dispose of cases quickly in courts.

The mediation programme is being conducted under the supervision of the DLSA. Disputes that can be resolved through mediation include matrimonial, consumer, property division, land, family and compoundable criminal cases. There will be no court fee; cases will be resolved swiftly with mutual consent.