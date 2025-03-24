66 vehicles seized in cordon & search

Wanaparthy: Police conducted a surprise cordon and search operation in Ramnagar colony in the town police limits on Sunday. Wanaparthy DSP Venkateshwar Rao led the operation.

Around 300 houses were inspected and 66 vehicles without proper documentation or number plates were seized. They included a car, three auto-rickshaws, and 62 two-wheelers. The vehicles were taken to the PS and their owners were instructed to present valid documents to reclaim them.

The DSP stated that the purpose of community contact programme was to eliminate crime, ensure public safety and instill a sense of security among residents.

Such an exercise would help identify criminals or suspicious individuals taking shelter. He warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in manufacturing and selling banned gutka and illicit liquor, illegal trade of Ganja, smuggling of PDS rice and illegal transport of timber.

The DSP urged the public to immediately inform the police or call Dial 100 if they witness illegal activities and public disturbances, including youth gathering for open drinking, and suspicious persons moving in their localities.

He assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential. Rao emphasised importance of installing CCTV cameras in colonies for enhanced security and crime prevention.

He cautioned against sharing OTPs or PIN numbers with anyone.

If anyone falls victim to cyber fraud, they should immediately call 1930 or Dial 100. Wanaparthy CI M Krishna, Kothakota CI Rambabu, town SI Hariprasad, rural SI Jalender Reddy, along with SIs and other personnel from all police stations took part in the cordon and search.