67 child labourers rescued under 'Operation Muskan'

Kothagudem: The district police rescued 67 child labourers under Operation Muskan in the district during the past one month.

Superintendent of Police Dr. G Vineeth informed that five teams were formed across the district to prevent child labour. Inspections from July 1 to 31 carried out at locations where the incidence of child labour was high.

He held a meeting with 'Operation Muskan' teams at the district police headquarters here on Monday. He said that 55 boys and 12 girls have been rescued and cases have been registered against 54 traders and businessmen for employing children.

Apart from programmes like Operation Smile and Operation Muskan, children who were dropping out of schools and doing various kinds of work at an early age have to be identified and measures should be taken to protect their childhood, in coordination with other departments.

He suggested giving counselling to parents of child labourers to protect the children's future and to make them fully aware of the programmes being implemented by the government for the education of children. The SP asked the people to inform police when they find child labourers. The SP appreciated additional SP KRK Prasad, who acted as the nodal officer for eighth phase Operation Muskan, its in-charge Inspector Venkateshwarlu and team members who took part in it.