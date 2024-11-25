67th annual day celebrations held at IRISET

Hyderabad: Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications, IRISET, celebrated its 67th annual day on Sunday.

During the celebration, an annual report was presented by Sharad Kumar Srivastava, director general of the institute, and highlighted the swift action of the institute to conduct 11 special training programmes on railway signalling and kavach for 877 chief loco inspectors in a short span of time this year.

In the earlier part of the day, a technical workshop was conducted on modern technologies—digital twin, ATP (Automatic Train Protection) implementation, futuristic telecom technologies, and safety assessment protocols—with speakers from industry, academia, and zonal railways. The institute has also set up exhibition stalls with products of signalling and telecommunication systems and upcoming developments. Senior officers from all zonal railways and railway boards graced these events.

Dr Radha Krishna Ganti, professor of electrical engineering, IIT Madras, emphasised the need to rope in students of engineering colleges into railway signalling technologies to enhance capacity. While narrating the story of the development of indigenous telecom standards, 5G technologies, products, and government support, he also advised IRISET to use AI technologies and ChatGPT to enhance the learning experience for new generations.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, emphasised the need to upgrade training programmes to improve productivity and enhance safety in train operations.